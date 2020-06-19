(Bloomberg) -- Argentina extended a deadline for bondholders to accept a debt restructuring proposal for a fifth time, until July 24, after talks hit a roadblock this week.

Bondholders now have until 5 p.m. New York time on that day to accept the initial proposal unveiled in April, according to a government statement.

The successive deadline extensions since the nation’s May 22 default hold little significance to the talks themselves, as investors say they aren’t likely to take legal action while negotiations are under way. Still, creditors said after talks stalled this week that they’re mulling “all available rights and remedies.”

Argentina and its creditors submitted revised debt proposals on Wednesday that have significantly narrowed the gap between the two sides. The government and its advisers plan to use the extension to continue talks and allow investors to contributing to a successful restructuring, according to the statement.

