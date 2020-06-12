(Bloomberg) -- Argentina extended a deadline for creditors to accept a debt restructuring proposal for the fourth time as creditors and the government edge toward a deal.

The country will push back the deadline by a further week to June 19, according to a statement from the Economy Ministry.

Argentina is engaged in talks with creditors to restructure $65 billion in international bonds after it defaulted on its sovereign debt last month for the ninth time in its history. The government has said it couldn’t make good on its foreign debt obligations, even before the country went into lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The latest extension was designed to show that the negotiations are moving forward, and that Argentina and its creditors are closer to a deal, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The government will improve its debt restructuring proposal in the next “days or weeks” and this will be the final offer, Economy Minister Martin Guzman in an interview with Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico yesterday.

The country’s CDS Panel said its bonds were given a final value of 31.5% in an auction Friday to settle credit-default swaps, triggering a payout of 68.5% on the contracts. Argentina has about $2.2 billion of net notional outstanding CDS contracts, according to JPMorgan.

