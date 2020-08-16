(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s government is giving creditors who hold $65 billion of bonds until Aug. 28 to accept a restructuring offer, according to the nation’s federal register.

The offer will be filed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday and will expire at 5 p.m., New York time, on Aug. 28. The government had previously said the deadline would be Aug. 24.

In Sunday’s decree Argentina formally approved the terms of the proposed restructuring to which -- after months of wrangling -- it recently agreed with creditors. That was the last step to take before officially publishing the offer.

