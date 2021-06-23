(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s economy grew at the fastest pace since 2018 at the start of this year as higher agricultural prices boosted exports, while investment and consumer spending continued to recover from last year’s crash.

Gross domestic product grew 2.6% from the previous quarter, higher than economists expectations for a 2.3% increase. From a year ago, Argentina’s economy grew 2.5% in the first quarter, its fastest pace in three years, according to government data published Wednesday.

Exports surged 19.2% on a quarterly basis, aided by rising prices for soy products and other commodities. Capital spending jumped 6.1%.

Read More: Argentina Dials Back Beef Export Ban as Inflation Persists

Argentina’s economy will grow this year for the first time since 2017, according to the central bank’s monthly survey, as business activity picks up after the downturn caused by the pandemic. Even so, business leaders complain that they are being held back by price controls, an overvalued exchange rate and export curbs designed to keep a lid on inflation.

A ban on firing workers is also slowing the recovery by providing a deterrent to hiring new employees, according to Argentine industry chamber UIA. Annual inflation accelerated to 49% in May, its fastest pace since the pandemic hit the country last year, while wage growth hasn’t kept up.

Although vaccinations have picked up in recent weeks, only 8% of Argentines are fully vaccinated, trailing regional peers such as Brazil, Mexico and Chile. Argentina has surpassed the United States in total deaths per million people.

