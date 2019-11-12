(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify or Pocket Cast.

Egypt’s inflation slowdown has been so steep that it ended up with real interest rates outmatched only by crisis-stricken Argentina among more than 50 economies tracked by Bloomberg. Helped by declining food prices and the statistical effect of a high base last year, annual inflation in Egypt decelerated to its lowest level in over nine years in October. That’s all the more reason for the central bank to deliver its third straight rate cut on Thursday, with most analysts predicting a decrease of 1 percentage point.

