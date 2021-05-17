(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s government is suspending exports of beef, a staple in the country, in the latest unorthodox move to try to contain runaway inflation that’s approaching 50% annually.

Government officials told beef exporters that they won’t be allowed to sell the product abroad for 30 days, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named because the matter is not yet public.

Not all beef cuts may be included in the resolution, which has not yet been published, one of the people added. The suspension was first reported by local newspaper La Nacion.

Argentine beef exports have been surging for four years and reached a record in the first two months of 2021, according to beef group Ciccra. The suspension resembles similar policy decisions during the presidencies of Nestor Kirchner and his successor, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, which led cattle numbers to plunge and the country losing market share in the international market.

The government last month formalized a registry to ensure domestic supplies of beef at accessible prices as well as monitor shipments and supplies at home.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.