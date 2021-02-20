(Bloomberg) --

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Friday asked his Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia to step down amid allegations the minister had granted preferential access to vaccinations. The minister complied hours later.

Gonzalez Garcia tendered his letter of resignation to the president late Friday. Fernandez then offered the post to Carla Vizzotti, who’s currently secretary of health access, according to a statement from the presidency’s press office. Vizzotti will take the position at 5 p.m. Saturday in Buenos Aires, the statement said.

Earlier Friday, reporter Horacio Verbitsky told a radio station that he’d received a vaccine at the Health Ministry following a personal request to Gonzalez Garcia. Local newspaper Clarin also reported that other government allies had received a vaccine ahead of schedule.

Gonzalez Garcia has faced criticism as Argentina struggled to seal vaccine contracts and the pace of inoculations is well below the government’s target. The minister made missteps in the management of the pandemic that included dismissing concern about the virus early in 2020 and projecting cases would fall multiple times, only to see cases surge after a very strict lockdown. The minister also battled with Pfizer over legal terms for vaccine doses, unable to secure an agreement.

The resignation follows similar scandals in the region. In Peru, former head of state Martin Vizcarra was among 487 people to take courtesy doses of the Sinopharm vaccine before they were available to the public. In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration drove out two health ministers over pandemic policy disagreements.

A spokesman at Argentina’s Health Ministry didn’t respond to requests for comment. A replacement wasn’t immediately announced.

As of the latest official data Wednesday, Argentina has administered 633,637 total doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, well below the target of 10 million the government set for the end of February. Argentina had reported over 2 million total Covid-19 cases and 50,000 deaths by Thursday evening.

