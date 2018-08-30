(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 60 percent from 45 percent on Thursday after the peso plummeted to a new record low.

The move comes one day after President Mauricio Macri announced he had requested the International Monetary Fund to speed up disbursements from a $50 billion credit line, in order to demonstrate the country had enough cash on hand to fund the 2019 budget without going further into debt.

Earlier on Thursday the peso fell to a fresh record low of 35.423 per U.S. dollar.

To contact the reporter on this story: Patrick Gillespie in Buenos Aires at pgillespie29@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Vivianne Rodrigues at vrodrigues3@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.