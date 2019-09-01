(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s government is imposing currency controls to halt the flight of dollars out of the country as it teeters on the brink of default.

The central bank will set a deadline for exporters to repatriate foreign currency, the government said in a decree published in the official gazette. Institutions will also require authorization to sell pesos into the foreign exchange market.

Argentina’s peso collapsed more than 25% last month after primary election results showed the market-friendly government has little chance of retaining power in October’s polls. Interest rates then soared as the central bank tried to roll over debt, culminating Wednesday in a decision to delay payments on $7 billion of bills coming due this year.

The opposition had called for currency controls, saying the government was in “virtual default.”

As the central bank tried to shore up the currency, foreign currency reserves tumbled, losing $3 billion on Thursday and Friday alone.

As well as pushing back maturities on local short-term debt on Wednesday, Argentina also said it will ask holders of $50 billion of longer-term debt to accept a “voluntary reprofiling.” It also plans to renegotiate payments on $44 billion it has borrowed from the International Monetary Fund.

