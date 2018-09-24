(Bloomberg) -- Argentina is negotiating an increase in its $50 billion credit line with the International Monetary Fund and it still discussing how much will be disbursed in the short term, according to a government official with direct knowledge of the discussions.

An increase of $3 billion to $5 billion would be more likely than an increase of $15 billion to $20 billion, which has been reported by local media last week, according to the official who request anonymity as the talks are not public. Newspaper La Nacion first reported on Monday that Argentina is seeking a $3 billion to $5 billion increase.

Argentina leaders hope the increase in the credit line will help restore investor confidence about the government’s ability to cover its finances through 2019. Argentina will cut government spending from 2.6 percent of gross domestic product this year to zero next year, as part of its agreement with the IMF.

South America’s second largest nation turned to the IMF in May as the peso plunged following a historic drought, rising U.S. interest rates and an emerging market selloff. The two sides returned to the negotiating table this month after the peso fell sharply again in August. The currency was little changed on Monday, down 0.2 percent to 37.25 per U.S. dollar. It has weakened nearly 50 percent this year.

