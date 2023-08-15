(Bloomberg) -- Annual inflation in Argentina eased slightly in July before last Sunday’s stunning election result sent prices soaring.

Consumer prices rose 113.4% from a year ago, below expectations but still near the highest level since 1991, according to government data published Tuesday. On a monthly basis, inflation sped up to 6.3%, a reversal of two months of cooling prices but below economists’ expectations of 7.1%.

Construction, recreation and health care led all price increases on a monthly basis in July.

Read More: Out of Options and Money, Argentina Finally Presses Panic Button

The figures are already outdated after outsider candidate Javier Milei pulled off a shocking victory in Sunday’s presidential primary election, defeating both of Argentina’s established coalitions.

The results pushed President Alberto Fernandez to devalue the official peso exchange rate 18% on Monday, by far the biggest one-day move in years. Local businesses hiked prices by even more.

Argentine economists are still sifting through high-frequency data and expect monthly August inflation to surpass 10%, a level not seen since 2002 that will guarantee the annual rate charges further into triple-digit territory.

