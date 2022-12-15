(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s annual inflation accelerated less than expected while economic growth picked up on a quarterly basis before the government revamped price controls.

Prices rose by 92.4% in November from a year ago, the highest rate in 30 years though less than the 94.2% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey, according to government data published Thursday. Monthly inflation cooled to 4.9%, the lowest level since February and well below analysts’ 5.9% median expectation.

Utilities and communications led price increases during the month, while food, the largest category, increased the least, according to the national statistics agency, INDEC.

The country’s gross domestic product rose 1.7% in the third quarter compared to April-June period. Consumer spending drove activity, which was faster than the 1% growth in the previous quarter. From a year ago, the economy expanded 5.9%, according to INDEC figures also released Thursday.

“Argentine inflation was significantly lower than expected in November — though too high to warrant a victory lap. We expect the central bank will continue to stress its focus on core inflation, which once again ran below the headline, and keep rates on hold for the time being.”

—Adriana Dupita, Brazil and Argentina economist

Analysts forecast Argentina’s economy to expand 5.3% in 2022 with growth slowing to less than 1% next year amid a presidential election cycle and crop drought, according to the central bank’s most recent survey.

New Price Controls

Economy Minister Sergio Massa relaunched a price control program known locally as “Precios Justos” in November, temporarily freezing costs of over 1,700 goods. He also brokered agreements with gas stations, shoe retailers and industrial manufacturers on limits to fee increases. Central bank officials see those agreements, along with high interest rates, helping to cool monthly inflation.

Annual inflation is expected to surpass 100% in December and remain near that level throughout next year, according to the central bank’s latest survey of private economists.

