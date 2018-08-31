(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s Latin America rates and sovereign credit strategist Daniel Chodos said it’s “crazy” to talk about imposing capital controls at this stage in Argentina and cited his own visit to a bank in Buenos Aires this week to back it up.

While there were more people than normal at the bank branch when he went Thursday amid a selloff of the currency that drove the peso to a record low, there was no panic or lines out the door of people trying to withdraw or exchange savings.

“It becomes worrisome if people aren’t only buying dollars, but also taking them out of the bank,” Chodos said. “If you’re not seeing that, it’s crazy to start talking about currency controls, and generate that fear.”

People rushing to withdraw or exchange cash at banks brings back bad memories of the 2001 crisis in Argentina, when the government imposed harsh currency controls, known as the “corralito,” to prevent savers from pulling funds. Today’s turmoil is a far cry from those days and dollar deposits are rising, but Argentines are on edge after the peso weakened more than 50 percent this year, with the slide accelerating this week.

Capital controls, which the Macri administration was supposed to confine to the country’s history books, are getting mentioned again amid the peso’s plunge. Paul McNamara, London-based fund manager at GAM UK Ltd. said International Monetary Fund-backed controls could be a possible solution to the currency crisis. Danske Bank analyst Jakob Christensen said they can’t be ruled out.

Argentina got itself into this mess by trying to fix the arguably bigger mess that former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner left behind. Fernandez financed the fiscal deficit essentially by printing pesos which fueled inflation and she used capital controls to keep the current and trade deficits in check. Macri, who lifted most controls, has financed the deficit with debt. The problem is that subsidy cuts have further fueled inflation, the deficit is still wide, and the market isn’t as receptive to Argentine bonds as it was at the beginning of Macri’s term.

The central bank has hiked rates to a staggering 60 percent to stem the peso’s slide, but the market has signaled that’s not enough. The peso rebounded a bit on Friday but dollar bond yields and credit default swaps remain near record highs.

“The market is saying it’s not lending more money so what’s left is a much stronger fiscal adjustment than was planned,” Chodos said.

It may be politically costly, but the situation has escalated to a point where those concerns become secondary, he said. The IMF said Friday it will provide “full support” to Argentina.

Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne will travel to Washington for meetings with the IMF on Tuesday where they’ll discuss a request to accelerate the disbursement of funds from a record $50 billion credit line in exchange for tighter fiscal targets in the short term.

