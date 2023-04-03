(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s monthly inflation likely sprinted in March to its fastest pace in at least seven months, posing another setback for Economy Minister Sergio Massa ahead of elections in October.

Consumer prices are forecast to have jumped 7% from the previous month, the fastest pace since Massa took office in August, according to the median estimate of five private economists surveyed by Bloomberg. While inflation often accelerates in March due to seasonal factors, the worsening outlook indicates that Argentina’s currency controls, multiple exchange rates and price freezes on thousands of items are proving ineffective.

Annual inflation climbing further above 100% is challenging the political future of Massa, seen by many as a presidential hopeful from the ruling Peronist coalition. No Peronist candidates have come forward yet and President Alberto Fernandez told reporters last week he still hasn’t decided if he’ll run for reelection.

Price rises remain elevated across the board. While education and clothing led increases due to seasonal factors, food costs, the heaviest weighted category in Argentina’s price index, are projected to have jumped 6.7% in March, according to Santiago Manoukian, head of research at consulting firm EcoLatina.

Estimates for March:

