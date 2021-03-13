(Bloomberg) -- Argentina suspended a ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of the Mercosur trade bloc to be held this month, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

President Alberto Fernandez and his counterparts from Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia were all due to attend the event. The ceremony will now be conducted online.

The in-person ceremony was due to take place on March 26, and the change was made because of the “sanitary situation affecting countries of the region,” the ministry said in a statement.

The pandemic has deepened in various countries of the region. Brazil has seen record numbers of new cases and deaths recently, overtaking India as the country with the second-highest number of infections in the world.

