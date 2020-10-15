Argentina Now Among Top Five Countries Most Infected by Covid

(Bloomberg) -- A patchy lockdown that’s dragged on for 210 days has failed to spare Argentina from a late and aggressive outbreak of coronavirus.

Argentina passed Colombia as the most-infected country in Latin America after only Brazil and is currently number five globally in overall cases trailing the U.S., India, its northern neighbor and Russia. In total, 931,967 people have tested positive while 24,921 fatalities have been reported.

But with the percentage of tests that come back positive at more than 60%, the actual toll is likely much higher.

While most countries in Latin America have now seen a peak in at least the first wave of Covid-19, Argentina’s figures continue to climb at an alarming pace as the respiratory disease spreads further outside the capital Buenos Aires into other provinces which now represent 65% of cases.

On a per capita basis, Argentina -- a country of 45 million people -- has the most deaths globally over the past five days, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While the government said it’s aggressive and sustained lockdown was designed to save lives over the economy, its failure to test sufficiently or use contact tracing have resulted in a late outbreak with many Argentines trying to return to normality after months of quarantine fatigue.

Hospitalization rates in many regions are rising with 88% occupancy reported for intensive care units in Rio Negro province.

Borders and airports remain closed to tourists and the economy is forecast to sink as much as 12% this year on top of a currency crisis.

After seeing an initial boost to his popularity figures at the outset of the pandemic, President Alberto Fernandez, who is still in his first year, is now approved by just 35.1% of Argentines, according to Synopsis.

Elsewhere in Latin America

Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas, who was a vocal critic of lockdowns and restrictions during the pandemic, said he tested positive for coronavirus.

Venezuela plans to reopen some tourism activities on Dec. 1, President Nicolas Maduro said this week.

