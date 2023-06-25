Argentina Opposition Leads in Analysis of Polls, Clarin Says

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s main opposition coalition Juntos por el Cambio has taken the lead in an analysis of polls ahead of the Aug. 13 presidential primary, Clarin newspaper reported.

The coalition received 29.1%, while ruling coalition Unidos por la Patria garnered 26.1% and the Libertarians got 19.2%, according to an average of survey results from seven polls, Clarin said.

Libertarian lawmaker Javier Milei is in the lead with 20.7% of voter intention, Clarin said. Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodriguez Larreta of Juntos por el Cambio are in a technical tie, with the former at 13.1% against 12.8% for the latter, according to a different analysis of eight polls.

Career politician Sergio Massa led ruling coalition Union por la Patria candidates with 10.2%. Cordoba Governor Juan Schiaretti has 4.6% and lawmaker Myriam Bregman garnered 3%.

