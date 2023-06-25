You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Argentina Opposition Leads in Analysis of Polls, Clarin Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s main opposition coalition Juntos por el Cambio has taken the lead in an analysis of polls ahead of the Aug. 13 presidential primary, Clarin newspaper reported.
The coalition received 29.1%, while ruling coalition Unidos por la Patria garnered 26.1% and the Libertarians got 19.2%, according to an average of survey results from seven polls, Clarin said.
Libertarian lawmaker Javier Milei is in the lead with 20.7% of voter intention, Clarin said. Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodriguez Larreta of Juntos por el Cambio are in a technical tie, with the former at 13.1% against 12.8% for the latter, according to a different analysis of eight polls.
Career politician Sergio Massa led ruling coalition Union por la Patria candidates with 10.2%. Cordoba Governor Juan Schiaretti has 4.6% and lawmaker Myriam Bregman garnered 3%.
