Argentina Outbreak of Pneumonia Caused by Legionella, PAHO Says

(Bloomberg) -- An outbreak of pneumonia in the province of Tucuman, northwest Argentina, was caused by the Legionella bacteria, according to the Pan American Health Organization.

Argentina’s Health Ministry has reported 11 cases so far, including four deaths with comorbidities.

“The most common form of transmission is inhalation of contaminated aerosols produced in conjunction with water sprays, jets or mists,” the organization said in a Saturday statement. “Infection can also occur by aspiration of contaminated water or ice, particularly in susceptible patients in hospital environments.”

PAHO representatives and Argentina’s government officials traveled to the province to determine the outbreak’s origin.

