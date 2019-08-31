(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s government has asked the central bank to start an aggressive new defense of the peso on Monday after the currency fell 26% in August, driving the country closer to an eighth default on its international debt.

The peso collapsed after primary election results showed the market-friendly government has little chance of retaining power in October’s elections, raising concerns among investors of an impending default and pushing Argentines to seek the safety of hard currency.

Investor fears are already becoming real after the country last week pushed back maturities on local short-term debt, drawing default tags from S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. The weaker peso makes it harder for the government to pay back debt coming due in dollars.

In May a year ago, the central bank was able to temporarily halt the peso’s collapse by offering to buy $5 billion, a huge amount in Argentina’s thin currency market. Monday’s measures may echo that plan, newspapers Clarin and La Nacion reported, citing government sources they didn’t name.

On Friday the central bank said lenders would now need to ask permission before making dividend payments. The measure may help reduce demand for dollars after the country’s international reserves plunged $900 million on Thursday. Further capital controls may follow as authorities try to stop money leaving the country.

Average daily volume in Argentine peso trading was $2 billion in 2016, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

Argentina is the biggest borrower in the Bloomberg Barclays EM Sovereign index by par value, though not by market cap. The current market value of its $61 billion of bonds in the index has fallen to just $24 billion as investors fret they may not get their money back.

As well as pushing back maturities on local short-term debt, Argentina says it will also ask holders of $50 billion of longer-term debt to accept a “voluntary reprofiling.”

