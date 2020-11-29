(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s economy minister, Martin Guzman, has played down the chances of an early agreement with the IMF to repay a $44 billion loan, the Financial Times reported, citing an interview.

Guzman said the government is in no hurry for a new program and can maintain a stable currency, according to the newspaper. He said there was no need for his country to look for more assistance from China, the FT reported.

Argentina wants to move “at a solid pace but requires common understanding and legitimacy,” the FT cited Guzman as saying. A deal by March or April “would certainly be acceptable,” he told the paper.

The minister promised that a devaluation wasn’t on the cards, though he accepted that the difference between the official and parallel exchange rates was a problem, according to the FT.

