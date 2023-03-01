(Bloomberg) -- Argentina President Alberto Fernandez lambasted the nation’s Supreme Court in a combative speech to congress amid boos from the opposition, a sign of the country’s highly-charged political environment ahead of general elections in October.

In his two-hour speech, Fernandez criticized the Supreme Court with some justices sitting just a few feet away. In December, the top court ordered the federal government to repay funds owed to the city of Buenos Aires. Earlier this year, he initiated impeachment proceedings on the chief justice, a process that’s unlikely to succeed.

“The judiciary’s intrusion into the execution of the budget is definitely inadmissible,” he said to lawmakers in a speech that opens the legislative year. “It exceeds its powers.”

With a re-election campaign this year still uncertain, Fernandez also criticized the wealthy city of Buenos Aires over a budget fight and accused the press of contorting the narrative about the government and economy.

Read: Argentina’s Dominant Political Force Looks Into Electoral Abyss

His annual address to congress marks arguably the weakest moment of his presidency with low approval ratings, public infighting within his coalition and another economic recession expected. If Fernandez actually pursues a second term in office, he’ll face pushback from within his party, especially from powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, herself a two-term president who could run again.

Fernandez admitted he “made mistakes” and noted the country’s worsening problems.

“I know what’s going on,” he said. “I can frankly speak with you all about poverty, inflation, crime and low-income. I understand the anguish and complaints of the most vulnerable people.”

Read: Argentina’s President Seeks to Impeach Supreme Court Chief

Fernandez’s speech comes as inflation likely surpassed 100% last month for the first time in three decades. Nearly 37% of Argentines live in poverty and wages are trailing inflation as economic activity has dropped for four straight months.

Senators from his ruling bloc broke away last week to form a new Peronist wing, criticizing Fernandez’s priorities on a day when he traveled to Antarctica for an event. A summit hosted by the president in February gathered key coalition leaders often at odds but failed to deliver a unified election strategy. The majority of Fernandez’s cabinet has resigned since he took office in late 2019 as internal differences deepened.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.