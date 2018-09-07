(Bloomberg) -- Argentina, reeling from its worst currency crisis in 17 years, is proposing that its counterparts in the developed world ditch the rule book and buy the sovereign debt of emerging markets as part of their reserves.

Central bank President Luis Caputo called on central banks to invest as much as 2 percent of their reserves in countries with loan packages from the International Monetary Fund. Caputo told finance executives in Mendoza, Argentina on Friday that he planned to pitch the idea this weekend at a meeting of central bank chiefs in Basel, Switzerland this weekend. Caputo said he has spoken to European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi and Bank for International Settlements head Agustin Carstens about the plan.

“It’s a concrete proposal and they are going to give me time to explain it all,” Caputo said. "Developed nations should be able to have the choice to buy even a small part, perhaps 2 percent of reserves, of debt from emerging markets that have an IMF program.”

The idea may prove a tough sell after this year’s rout in emerging markets, fueled by a currency crisis in Argentina and Turkey that helped send bond spreads over Treasuries close to the highest since 2016. Investors are starting to speak of contagion as South Africa falls into recession, bringing the rand down with it, and Indonesia’s flirts with a milestone in currency weakness not seen since the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis.

Argentina is in talks to speed up disbursement of money from a record $50 billion credit line with the IMF. The pesos’ decline worsened amid concern about the government’s ability to finance itself during the second recession in three years. Caputo raised the key interest rate to 60 percent last week to curb rampant inflation.

The U.S. Federal Reserve doesn’t hold any foreign debt on its balance sheets, making Caputo’s proposal a novel concept for major central banks. The ECB declined to comment. More than a dozen countries are in programs with the IMF, according to its website.

"I can’t really see this happening,” said Edwin Gutierrez, head of emerging-market sovereign debt at Aberdeen Asset Management, said. “In my experience in running money for central banks and sovereign wealth funds, they usually have fairly high ratings thresholds. They do buy some EM bonds, but I wouldn’t count on them being major buyers of bonds from lower rated emerging markets like Argentina."

Caputo said that Carstens thought it was a "great idea" and will give Argentina time to speak about it at a BIS meeting scheduled this weekend, adding that the country has a lot of international support.

"There’s more than one nation that would like to do more for us and apply some of the policies they applied in their own crises," Caputo said.

--With assistance from Alexandra Stratton.

