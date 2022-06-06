(Bloomberg) -- Argentina President Alberto Fernandez unveiled legislation on Monday to slap a 15% tax on companies’ extraordinary profits, a move seen as appeasing the most radical left-wing members of his divided coalition even at the risk of irritating business.

The bill would apply a levy on the so-called “unexpected profits,” or annual gains above 1 billion pesos ($8.3 million) along with other requirements, as exports in the commodities-producing country boom. The government, which justified the measure given the recent price spike in agriculture products including wheat, didn’t provide details on how many companies would pay the tax.

“We’ve come to create more equality, we’ve come to build more social justice, and that’s all that we’re doing,” Fernandez said in Buenos Aires.

While the proposal is unlikely to pass through a fragmented congress, where the government doesn’t control any of the two chambers, Fernandez’s announcement comes in the wake of another internal setback for his ruling coalition. On June 4, he was forced to fire Production Minister Matias Kulfas, one of his top allies, after the official criticized a speech Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner gave the day before.

Taxing Argentina’s wealthy exporters, with increasing revenue in dollars, is a popular idea among far-left leaders of the coalition led by Kirchner. Soy exporters already pay a 33% tax on shipments abroad, a key source of government’s tax revenue. The proposed measure comes after Kirchner repeatedly criticized the lack of economic policy direction in the Fernandez administration.

The tax would help offset some of the government’s $1.8 billion of cash handouts that were distributed recently as annual inflation hit a 30-year high in April. Other countries, such as the UK and Italy, have implemented similar taxes.

Opposition lawmakers repeatedly said they wouldn’t support a new tax in the crisis-prone economy.

