(Bloomberg) -- Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said his government reached an agreement with the staff of the International Monetary Fund on some details needed to refinance the country’s loan with the Washington organization and aims to send it to congress for approval as soon as this week.

In his annual address to congress on Tuesday, Fernandez also said that some other “aspects” of the deal with IMF staff continue to be worked out and expects them to be completed soon before congress takes it for debate, apparently contradicting his initial statement. The president didn’t elaborate on the points of disagreement.

Under the agreement, Argentina will only start repaying the existing loan, currently worth more than $40 billion, in 2026, he said.

“The Argentine government has now reached an agreement with the staff of the International Monetary Fund to put forward a program that lets us refinance the debt,” Fernandez told lawmakers in Buenos Aires. “It’s an agreement without austerity policies and with increases in real spending in every year of the program.”

The IMF press office declined to immediately comment on Fernandez’s remarks. Local press including Clarin newspaper reported after the speech that the government had reached the deal with IMF staff in the early hours of Tuesday.

ARGENTINA REACT: Economic Activity Closed 2021 on a High Note

Specific Targets

An agreement with the staff of the IMF on specific targets and detailed policies is a necessary step for the government to send the plan to congress to be approved by lawmakers as required by law. The plan will then be presented to the IMF’s board of directors for the final rubber stamp.

In addition to the political opposition, Fernandez will face the challenge of convincing lawmakers from the more radical-left faction within his own coalition to support it. It’s also uncertain if the deal will have sufficient support from the IMF’s board, with U.S. officials saying earlier this year that Argentina needs to put forward a credible economic plan.

In late January, the government announced a first understanding with the IMF staff on the path of reducing its primary fiscal deficit and monetary financing. The tentative pact is the latest chapter in Argentina’s tumultuous relationship with the Fund and once approved will mark the country’s 22nd program with the organization since 1958.

The deal would effectively reschedule the country’s payments owed to the lender stemming from a record IMF bailout given to the previous government in 2018 that failed to stabilize the economy. Talks between Argentina and the IMF gained momentum in the past weeks as the Latin American nation nears a late March deadline in which it must make payments of about $2.8 billion amid razor-thin reserves.

In his speech, Fernandez also said the IMF agreement wouldn’t include pension or labor reforms.

China Swap

Fernandez in addition announced that China has confirmed it will expand its currency swap line with Argentina, saying that the Asian nation “has always supported us in our difficult moments.” Fernandez didn’t specify how much the swap line, currently about $20.6 billion, would increase by.

Other details from Fernandez’s speech:

Argentina’s economy grew 10.3% in 2021

Argentina will remove energy subsidies for wealthiest 10% of users

For rest of society, energy fee hikes to remain below salary increases

Argentina looks to double exports to $170 billion by 2030

Fernandez made a general call for peace in the world without specifically condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

