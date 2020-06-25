(Bloomberg) -- Argentina reached an understanding with one group of creditors to restructure $65 billion in overseas debt while major differences remain with another key group, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said Thursday.

“We’re in conversations with two major groups. With one of them we have managed to reach an understanding on a number of important issues,” Guzman told Bloomberg’s Stephanie Flanders at the Emerging & Frontier Forum 2020. “With the other group, it’s called the Ad Hoc Group, there has been bigger differences.”

The contrast in bondholders’ positions shows the complexity of Argentina’s debt negotiations, which stalled last week after failing to reach a deal after successive deadline extensions.

Creditors say Argentina rejected what they consider sustainable offers. In turn, Guzman said the Ad Hoc bondholders, which include BlackRock Inc., sought changes to the collective action clauses, known as CACs, in the contracts of new bonds the country would sell that weren’t fair in the government’s view.

Read More: What’s the Holdup? Four Sticking Points in Argentine Debt Talks

“One of the proposals we received asked Argentina to go back in time and undo the progress that has been done over the last few years,” Guzman said, referring to enhanced CACs.

Collective action clauses set a threshold for creditors to accept an agreement from a debtor. If a certain percentage of bondholders accept the offer, then all must accept it.

Securities issued under the 2005 bond contracts require at least 85% of bondholders to sign off on any new restructuring, versus the two-thirds or 75% threshold on securities issued more recently, making them more appealing to some bondholders.

Guzman added Thursday that Argentina’s fiscal deficit is contained despite a major plunge in tax revenue and, conversely, a significant increase in government spending. With no access to credit, the government has turned to Argentina’s central bank to finance its fiscal stimulus, a move that raised concerns about a potential jump in inflation later this year. So far, inflation remains low with millions of Argentines still under quarantine.

“We are making sure the fiscal deficit stays under control, especially given the circumstances we face,” Guzman said. “We managed to contain the effects of the increases in central bank financing.”

(Adds Guzman’s comments on fiscal spending, central bank financing in 8th, 9th paragraphs)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.