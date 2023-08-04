(Bloomberg) -- Confidential trading information being passed around on social networks has local market operators in Argentina unnerved ahead of a key presidential primary vote next week.

The posts, which include information on entities placing certain trades and the timing of the orders, began to appear on social media Thursday. They use screen-shots of some 233 files, and are circulating on Twitter — the social media platform Elon Musk is renaming X — and WhatsApp, among other networks.

The data was stolen from the regulator CNV, the institution’s president, Sebastian Negri, said in a telephone interview. The information represents around 10% of the total data the regulator has stored, Negri said.

The CNV does not know the origin of the theft but plans to issue a statement and expand a complaint already filed with local courts for the hack that took place in June.

The leak comes as the nation gears up for primary elections on August 13 in which voters will pick Presidential candidates vying to put a lid on 115% and manage an economy that is heading for recession.

