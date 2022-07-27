(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s Economy Minister Silvina Batakis agreed with fund managers in a private meeting that the country needs higher interest rates to combat inflation and shore up the peso, according to people with direct knowledge of the meeting.

The minister, who met fund managers in Washington DC as part of her first trip to the US since she took on the role, was told by investors that they thought the central bank should raise its key rate, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing a private conversation. She was receptive and told the group that she agreed on the need for positive real rates, they added.

Read More: Argentina Economy Minister Says She Has Strong Political Support

Argentina’s benchmark Leliq rate stands at 52%, trailing inflation above 60% and which is expected to accelerate further after jitters following the abrupt exit of previous Economy Minister Martin Guzman. JPMorgan Chase & Co estimates that July inflation will be 7.3% faster than the previous month’s 5.3% data.

Fund managers present at the meeting also recommended that Batakis take advantage of the country’s battered bond prices, with some notes trading as low as 17 cents on the dollar, to buy back bonds and reduce the nation’s debt load. Batakis said capacity to do so was limited, but promised to evaluate the suggestion, two of the people said.

Batakis also told investors she recognized the need to shore up fiscal accounts, and mentioned budget cuts to public entities as a key place to cut government spending, according to another person.

Argentina’s Economy Ministry declined to comment. A central bank spokesman didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.