Argentina’s Economy Minister Isn’t Sure If He’ll Remain in Role as He Runs for President

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina Economy Minister Sergio Massa isn’t sure if he’ll remain in his role as he runs for president in this year’s election.

Massa, the ruling coalition’s top candidate in the October contest, said in a Monday radio interview that he will discuss any possible changes with President Alberto Fernandez and Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

“We will decide that with the president, with the vice president, depending on how the context plays out,” Massa said, without providing timing for the decision. “It’s clear to me that my main responsibility is to be economy minister, and I have a task after 6 p.m., which is to be a presidential candidate.”

Read More: Argentina’s Net Reserves at Record Low, Savings in the Spotlight

As economic chief, Massa is leading Argentina’s efforts to renegotiate its $44 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund. Talks have dragged on for months as both sides continue to negotiate over key issues like the IMF’s disbursements to Argentina and currency policy. Argentina owes the IMF $2.6 billion by the end of the month.

In a meeting this morning, Massa’s team drew up plans for an upcoming trip to Washington to discuss the IMF program, he said during the radio interview. Nearly two weeks ago, he said an agreement would be public “in the coming hours.”

Massa is the third economy minister of Fernandez’s administration and took over last August. He has so far struggled to combat spiraling price increases, with annual inflation accelerating to 114% in May. Argentina is also expected to enter recession later this year due to a record drought that is hurting key agricultural exports.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.