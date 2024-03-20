Argentina’s Economy Slumped in Fourth Quarter Even Before Milei’s Shock Therapy Kicked In

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s economy shrank in the fourth quarter, consolidating a full year of negative growth, even before incoming President Javier Milei slashed spending as part of his shock therapy.

Gross domestic product fell 1.9% compared to the period between July and September, according to official government data published Wednesday. Activity contracted 1.4% from a year earlier, slightly less the median estimate of a 1.5% decline of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Economists surveyed by the central bank see GDP falling 3.3% this year, as austerity measures trigger a plunge in consumption. Milei took office on Dec. 10 and immediately allowed the peso to weaken by more than 50% while cutting state spending.

Since output expanded in the third quarter, the nation managed to avoid a technical recession. Even so, the troubled economy has now contracted for six of the last ten years.

Annual inflation accelerated to 276% last month, hitting spending power as the value of pensions and wages erodes.

