(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s economy stalled after an August devaluation of the official peso rate, illustrating the challenge President-elect Javier Milei will inherit when he takes office next month.

Economic activity was flat in September from a month earlier, according to government data published Wednesday, stronger than the 0.5% drop forecast by economists. From a year earlier, the gross domestic product proxy fell 0.7%, in line with expectations.

Milei’s upset victory in August’s presidential primary election prompted the incumbent Peronist government to devalue the official currency 18% and raise the key interest rate 21 percentage points. The devaluation hit prices hard that month and in September, when monthly inflation hit 12.7% — a level not seen since Argentina was exiting hyperinflation in the early 1990s.

The result signals GDP rose in the third quarter. Argentina would avert a technical recession but is still at risk of a full-year contraction. Milei’s economic shake-up — which will likely include a sharp fiscal adjustment and realignment of prices, the currency and rates — poses additional headwinds to growth in 2024.

The libertarian outsider, who won a landslide victory in Sunday’s presidential runoff, will inherit an economy lurching into its sixth recession in a decade and annual consumer price gains surging past 143%. He has promised to replace the peso with the US dollar and shut down Argentina’s central bank.

Argentina’s GDP slumped 2.8% in the second quarter, the deepest decline since the peak of the pandemic in early 2020. A record drought that wiped out $20 billion of agricultural exports and accelerated food inflation took a heavy toll on the economy. Economists surveyed by the central bank see output declining 2% this year and contracting again in 2024.

