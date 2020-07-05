(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez said the government would make public a new offer to creditors on Sunday after talks with some top bondholders broke down.

“The offer will be revealed today,” Fernandez said in an interview with local radio. “We have made a huge effort to keep our word. This is the maximum effort that we can make.” He said the new offer would be open until the end of August.

Argentina’s debt talks have stumbled in recent weeks, with little progress in agreeing how to restructure some $65 billion in bonds. The South American country, which entered the ninth default of its history in May, has repeatedly extended the deadline to reach a deal and until Sunday, had set July 24 as the next key date.

Last week, one group of bondholders, the Argentina Creditor Committee, presented a proposal to the government. But two other groups of creditors are discussing an agreement to reject a new government offer based on that proposal, people familiar with the discussions told Bloomberg News.

Those two groups, which include major firms such as BlackRock Inc., Ashmore Group Plc. and Monarch Alternative Capital LP, said last week they hadn’t had meaningful discussions with the government since June 17.

