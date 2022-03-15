Argentina’s Inflation Quickens More Than Expected in New Challenge

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s inflation accelerated in February at its fastest pace in nearly a year, surpassing forecasts and challenging the government’s targets for this year in its preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Consumer prices rose 4.7% last month compared to January, above the 4.3% median estimate by economists in a Bloomberg survey. It was the fastest monthly inflation since last March and the third straight increase in the pace of price gains. Food prices led all categories, jumping 7.5% from the previous month.

From a year ago, inflation reached 52.3%, according to data from the country’s statistics institute published Tuesday, compared to a 51.7% estimate.

The price increase puts additional pressure on the government of President Alberto Fernandez, who forecasts annual inflation to stay between 38% and 48% during 2022 in its agreement with the IMF staff released earlier this month.

Rising global energy and food prices, the need to unwind electricity subsidies and a faster pace of peso devaluations adds additional hurdles to reel in what the government calls the nation’s biggest problem.

ARGENTINA REACT: Core of IMF Plan May Rest on Central Bank

Argentina will start “a war against inflation” to try to tame price increases, Fernandez said Tuesday before the data release.

“We’re going to stop the speculators and put things in order,” he said, without providing more specifics.

Contrary to the official forecasts, economists see inflation worsening this year. Analysts surveyed by the central bank last month expect 55% inflation this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.