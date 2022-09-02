(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of Argentines gathered in downtown Buenos Aires Friday to express support and solidarity with Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner after a failed assassination attempt.

Kirchner’s supporters convened in the historic Plaza de Mayo in front of the presidential palace, seeking to reaffirm the country’s commitment to democracy, institutions and their political leader. TV cameras showed Kirchner leaving her apartment in a three-car motorcade around 4 p.m. local time Friday, without announcing where she was going.

After a meeting of social groups, union leaders and politicians hosted by President Alberto Fernandez at the presidential palace, actress Alejandra Darin read a letter on stage in front of the crowd, calling for the end of hate speech.

“We’re making this call for national unity, but not at any cost,” read Darin, who represents an association of actresses. “Out with the hate.”

Behind her stood political figures including Economy Minister Sergio Massa and longtime Kirchner ally and now-Governor of the Province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof.

A 35-year old man identified by police as Fernando Andres Sabag Montiel, of Brazilian nationality, pointed a gun at point-blank range from Kirchner’s face Thursday night when she met a throng of people greeting her outside her home. The weapon didn’t fire when he pointed it and fell to the ground. Sabag is in police custody. Local media reported that police found several rounds of bullets in his home when it was raided after the failed attack.

The attempt has caused a commotion in Argentina, which has seen low levels of political violence since a return to democracy in 1983. The country is bitterly polarized after years of economic crisis and political infighting.

Beyond concern for Kirchner’s life, the incident shocked many Argentines who noted the lack of security around the powerful vice president. The attack also made waves in neighboring Brazil, where its presidential candidates are now upping security at campaign events ahead of elections in October.

President Alberto Fernandez visited Kirchner at her home in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires on Friday. In a late Thursday night national address to the nation, he declared a national holiday and pointed criticism at opposition politicians and local media coverage for creating a hostile environment.

While Argentina’s entire political class stood in solidarity for Kirchner and her well-being, opposition leaders criticized Fernandez for the last-minute holiday and what they perceived as a divisive message.

Kirchner, who was president herself from 2007 to 2015, is deeply popular with her loyal followers, but also arguably the most polarizing figure in the country. She currently facing trial in a corruption scandal where a prosecutor is asking a court to send her to prison for 12 years.

