(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s government can’t resolve growing investor concern over the ability to repay its debt alone and will require consensus with the opposition to reach an orderly reprofiling of its obligations, Economy Minister Hernan Lacunza said.

With just a month before general elections and the handover for the next administration slated for Dec. 10, a bill to address government debt may not pass through Congress before President Mauricio Macri finishes his term but signals to the market that the issue will be debated and is a priority, Lacunza said in an interview at the presidential residence in Buenos Aires on Friday.

“Neither this nor the next government can face a negotiation without political consensus,” said Lacunza, who’s been in the post for a month. “Argentina must recover credibility and credit in the medium and long-term, both in this mandate and the next one.”

Macri’s government sent a bill to Congress late Thursday to kick start talks around extending maturities on local law bonds to alleviate fears of a looming default. Argentina’s financial markets have collapsed since an Aug. 11 primary showed the opposition ahead by more than 15 percentage points, sparking fears of the return to an interventionist and populist government that could unwind pro-market reforms and policies.

The government had previously said it wouldn’t submit the bill until it had reached agreements with the opposition. Lacunza said they had the opposition’s support to submit the bill, but still need agreement on its contents.

Separately, the government has received 13 proposals from banks on how to approach the foreign-law debt reprofiling, added Finance Secretary Santiago Bausili at the same interview.

Lacunza will travel next week to Washington to meet representatives of the International Monetary Fund to discuss the status of Argentina’s record $56 billion credit line.

The IMF’s next disbursement “isn’t essential, or imminent” he said. Though it “would be convenient.”

