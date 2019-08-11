(Bloomberg) -- Argentine President Mauricio Macri conceded on Sunday evening that he lost a key primary election fought against opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez, without providing details.

“We had a bad election,” Macri said, adding that his campaign needs to double its efforts before the October vote.

Election data was delayed Sunday evening by more than an hour as votes from the province of Buenos Aires were still being counted.

