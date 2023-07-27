(Bloomberg) -- A new agreement between Argentina and the International Monetary Fund is unlikely to bring any short-term calm to the nation’s markets ahead of a key August vote, according to the Institute of International Finance.

A deal to bring forward billions in disbursements under the country’s $44 billion IMF program will be essential to prevent from a sharp currency devaluation ahead of the elections, but won’t help curb volatility or prevent Argentines from seeking safety in dollar-denominated assets, said Martin Castellano, the IIF’s head of Latam research.

“We see this as temporary damage control,” Castellano said in an interview. “We’re up for significant volatility in the coming months until true policy corrections are in place, which should happen with a new administration.”

An IMF spokesperson didn’t comment on Castellano’s remarks. The Economy Ministry didn’t respond to a request for comment.

After months of negotiations, the clock is ticking for the country and the Fund to strike a deal. Argentina will fall into arrears with the IMF if it fails to pay back $2.6 billion before July 31. Foreign reserves are at critical levels as the central bank keeps selling greenbacks to prop up the peso, which trades at nearly half the official rate on the parallel market.

An agreement would buy Argentina time until the incoming government renews talks with the Washington-based lender after taking office in December, Castellano said. It could also help circumvent a messy currency devaluation, which would cause the nation’s 115% inflation to accelerate further, pushing the economy into an even deeper recession than already expected.

Even with the IMF deal, some form of devaluation of the peso is all but certain before the end of the year. Argentines are already preparing for it: They store more cash abroad than any other nation in Latin America, holding around $500 billion in total assets in other countries as of the first quarter, according to IIF data.

Argentina holds primaries on August 13 ahead of an October vote that will usher in a new government. Candidates include Economy Minister Sergio Massa — who’s also leading negotiations with the Fund.

There’s a laundry list of policy prescriptions that would help the next government stabilize the economy. This includes cutting spending, relaxing capital controls, implementing monetary policy that boosts demand for the peso, and ensuring autonomy of the central bank, according to Castellano.

“Many times in Argentina the government tries to find shortcuts to achieve macroeconomic stability and they get ahead of themselves, but it takes time,” he said. “There are no shortcuts.”

--With assistance from Patrick Gillespie.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.