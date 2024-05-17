Argentina’s Milei Plans to Meet With Zuckerberg at End of May

(Bloomberg) -- Argentine President Javier Milei is planning to meet with Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other leaders of tech giants in Silicon Valley at the end of May, people with direct knowledge said.

The presidential mission to San Francisco will include meetings with representatives of Apple Inc., OpenAI Inc. Alphabet Inc.’s Google, among other companies in the technology industry, the people said. Argentina’s Ambassador to the US Gerardo Werthein will participate in the mission.

A Meta spokesperson declined to comment.

The trip comes after Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel met with Milei in Buenos Aires earlier this month. Milei has also had two meetings with Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, including at the Milken Institute’s conference in Los Angeles recently. The libertarian has won international praise from the likes of billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller for his austerity campaign.

The council of the president’s economic advisors, led by Demian Reidel, is coordinating the final details to push and define the agenda, which will seek investments to turn Argentina into an artificial intelligence hub.

Officials are convinced Argentina has comparative advantages: large tracts open for development, cold weather, top notch human capital and, now, a business friendly government.

--With assistance from Kurt Wagner.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.