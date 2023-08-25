(Bloomberg) -- Advisers for Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei will travel to New York in September to present their economic plans to Wall Street banks for the first time, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Milei, who unexpectedly won Argentina’s primary election on Aug. 13, could join his team toward the end of the trip, which is scheduled for the week of Sept. 6, one of the people said, asking not to be named discussing unconfirmed plans. A spokesman for Milei’s campaign said no trip has officially been scheduled yet.

Advisers traveling to New York include Dario Epstein, congressional candidate Diana Mondino and Senate candidate Juan Napoli, according to the people, who added one meeting is expected to be hosted by Gerardo Mato, a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive in Latin America.

Milei’s boldest proposals — closing Argentina’s central bank and replacing the peso with the US dollar as Argentina’s currency — are bound to face Wall Street skepticism. A wide range of economists argue that his dollarization plan risks worsening inflation already over 100% in the short term as the transition from pesos to dollars lacks investor support. Milei’s other proposals, such as a fiscal surplus, free trade and tax cuts, are more aligned with traditional, market-friendly economic policy.

Argentina holds its general election on Oct. 22. If no candidate receives 45% of votes or at least 40% with a 10-percentage point difference, there will be a runoff vote between the top two candidates on Nov. 19.

