(Bloomberg) -- Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa won praise from International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva as he capped a week-long trip to the US aimed at securing the lender’s support in a review of a $44 billion loan-program.

Georgieva congratulated Massa, who took over six weeks ago, for the “strong steps” he’s taken to stabilize Argentina’s economy and “his clear intention to mobilize external support,” according to a statement on Monday.

She added that staff from the IMF intend to conclude a review of its program with Argentina “in the coming days” and no targets would be changed.

Georgieva’s comments go beyond the usual rhetoric Argentine officials get in Washington, a reflection of how Massa, a seasoned political operator, has flexed the political muscle his predecessors lacked. Before Monday, Massa spent a week meeting with executives from Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., among several others.

Last week, the Inter-American Development Bank proposed boosting its financing for Argentina as its leadership also applauded Massa.

Massa briefly met Monday with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her staff, a high-level meeting previous economy ministers from Argentina didn’t get so soon into the job. Yellen encouraged Massa to implement reforms necessary to rebuild the government’s credibility, stabilize markets and set the stage for sustainable growth, according to a Treasury official who asked not to be identified.

“I’m satisfied with the results,” of the trip, Massa told reporters in Washington after the encounters. “But I understand it’s just a step. Argentina’s situation is fragile because we have a big fight against inflation and we have sectors of the country suffering a lot, so we have a huge job ahead of us.”

Massa also told reporters he hopes all the technical documents for the IMF’s review of Argentina’s program will be done by Sept. 16, since the government presents its annual budget to congress a day before.

Argentina is looking to secure approval by the IMF’s executive board for the next disbursement in the program soon since it would cover two payments totaling $2.6 billion that the country owes the institution by Sept. 22 stemming from a previous program. Those payments to the IMF surpass all the cash net reserves Argentina’s central bank had as of last week, according to analyst estimates.

Despite the supportive meetings, Massa faces enormous challenges in the crisis-prone Latin American economy. Inflation is projected to end this year at or near 100%, the central bank’s reserves, while recovering, remain in critical territory and activity is expected to enter a brief recession in the second half of the year.

The nation’s benchmark dollar bonds due in 2030 remain in distressed territory at around 25 cents on the dollar.

