(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s President Javier Milei and some of his cabinet traveled to the country’s coast on Sunday to see the damage caused by a fatal storm.

Thirteen people were killed by the storm in the port city of Bahia Blanca, where winds at 93 miles per hour (150 kilometers per hour) also caused the collapse of a sports club’s roof and left streets blockaded with trees, daily La Nacion reported.

It was the first natural disaster to occur since the president took power on Dec. 10, when he promised to slash subsidies and shock the economy to address runaway inflation. The president’s office had recommended residents stay home amid the storm’s high winds.

Milei in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, offered his condolences to the victims’ family members. Security Minister Patricia Bullrich and Interior Minister Guillermo Francos were part of the team that traveled with Milei.

