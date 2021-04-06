(Bloomberg) -- Rich Argentines aren’t in a rush to pay the government’s new wealth tax.

Argentina’s government collected just 6.1 billion pesos ($66 million) on its new one-time, “extraordinary contribution” on wealth during March, it said in a statement late Monday. While rich individuals have until April 16 to pay the levy, the result so far is well short of the 300 billion-peso revenue target lawmakers projected when the tax passed through congress late last year.

The levy was designed to help cover some of the Covid-19 costs the government incurred with the health crisis triggered by the pandemic. Argentines with more than 200 million pesos in assets must pay the contribution by April 16, with levies ranging from 2.25% to 5.25% depending on the size of the fortune and on whether assets are held locally or overseas.

The country’s tax authority, AFIP, has faced hurdles implementing the measure. It postponed the original deadline and offered payments plans to the about 13,000 individuals who are subject to the tax. Local media have reported AFIP is going after over a thousand people allegedly trying to shield their assets from the payment, and at least one wealthy Argentine successfully challenged the levy in court.

Despite the wealth tax troubles, Argentina’s overall fiscal revenue has actually improved. Tax income rose 72% from a year ago in March, above annual inflation of about 40%, according to the data published Monday.

