(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez named Juan Luis Manzur as the new cabinet chief, as he announced new members for his cabinet.

Manzur, governor of the province of Tucuman who served as health minister under Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner’s presidency, will replace Santiago Cafiero.

 Other new appointments include:

  • Cafiero as foreign affairs and culture minister
  • Anibal Fernandez as security minister
  • Julian Dominguez as agriculture, livestock and fisheries minister
  • Jaime Perzyck as education minister
  • Daniel Filmus as science and technology minister
  • Juan Ross as communication and press secretary

Ministers named today will swear in new roles on Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. local time. 

Read: Argentina Crisis Deepens as Vice President Blasts Fernandez  

 

 

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.