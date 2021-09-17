(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez named Juan Luis Manzur as the new cabinet chief, as he announced new members for his cabinet.

Manzur, governor of the province of Tucuman who served as health minister under Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner’s presidency, will replace Santiago Cafiero.

Other new appointments include:

Cafiero as foreign affairs and culture minister

Anibal Fernandez as security minister

Julian Dominguez as agriculture, livestock and fisheries minister

Jaime Perzyck as education minister

Daniel Filmus as science and technology minister

Juan Ross as communication and press secretary

Ministers named today will swear in new roles on Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. local time.

