(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s economy shrank more than expected in the first month of the fourth quarter, amid a slower-than-expected rebound from the country’s worst downturn in over a decade.

Economic activity fell for a seventh straight month, declining 4 percent in October, according to a report Thursday from the national statistics agency. The median forecast of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg was for a 3.7 percent contraction. From a month ago earlier, activity rose 0.9 percent.

While Argentina’s current account continued to shrink, dropping to a $7.6 billion deficit in the third quarter from a second quarter deficit of $8.3 billion, analysts had forecast a much larger decline. The current account should improve further in the fourth quarter as a plunge in imports created trade surpluses in October and November.

Key Insights

Argentina’s agriculture sector, slowly recovering from a historic drought, saw its activity increase in October after four months of sharp declines

Starting Oct. 1, the central bank froze the amount of pesos in circulation and implemented a currency band in an effort to reel in runaway inflation. The policies are achieving that aim but economists warn they could exacerbate the recession

Consumer prices rose 45.9 percent in October, according to an earlier government release

Argentina’s economy is expected to contract 2.4 percent this year and 0.5 percent in 2019, according to government estimates

--With assistance from Rafael Gayol.

To contact the reporter on this story: Patrick Gillespie in Buenos Aires at pgillespie29@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Vivianne Rodrigues at vrodrigues3@bloomberg.net, Robert Jameson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.