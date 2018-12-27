Dec 27, 2018
Argentina's Rebound From Its Crisis Year Trails Economist Forecasts
(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s economy shrank more than expected in the first month of the fourth quarter, amid a slower-than-expected rebound from the country’s worst downturn in over a decade.
Economic activity fell for a seventh straight month, declining 4 percent in October, according to a report Thursday from the national statistics agency. The median forecast of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg was for a 3.7 percent contraction. From a month ago earlier, activity rose 0.9 percent.
While Argentina’s current account continued to shrink, dropping to a $7.6 billion deficit in the third quarter from a second quarter deficit of $8.3 billion, analysts had forecast a much larger decline. The current account should improve further in the fourth quarter as a plunge in imports created trade surpluses in October and November.
Key Insights
- Argentina’s agriculture sector, slowly recovering from a historic drought, saw its activity increase in October after four months of sharp declines
- Starting Oct. 1, the central bank froze the amount of pesos in circulation and implemented a currency band in an effort to reel in runaway inflation. The policies are achieving that aim but economists warn they could exacerbate the recession
- Consumer prices rose 45.9 percent in October, according to an earlier government release
- Argentina’s economy is expected to contract 2.4 percent this year and 0.5 percent in 2019, according to government estimates
