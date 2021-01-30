(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s Salta province reached a deal with an ad-hoc creditors group for amendments to its foreign bonds due in 2024, the provincial government said in a statement late Friday.

The bondholders group, represented by VR Advisory Services Ltd., holds roughly 40% of the notes. Salta owes $350 million of debt it issued in 2016, which trades at distressed levels with yields around 30%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.

The province was downgraded further into junk in July by Fitch Ratings, to C from CCC, after missing a coupon payment on the bonds. It subsequently made the payment after a grace period, Fitch said.

The province plans in coming days to launch a consent solicitation for bondholders. If approved, the amendments “are expected to provide the province with significant debt service relief in the form of coupon reductions and maturity reprofiling,” according to the statement.

