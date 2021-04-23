6h ago
Argentina’s Transport Minister Meoni Dies in Traffic Accident
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s Transport Minister Mario Meoni died Friday in a traffic accident while returning from an official visit to the city of Rosario, the presidential press office said.
He was driving alone in his official vehicle, the press office added. Earlier, he tweeted about his visit with President Alberto Fernandez to the largest city of Santa Fe province, where they signed agreements on infrastructure investments.
