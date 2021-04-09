Top Stories
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Five signs it's time to tell your advisor to take a hike
4:16
Longo's brings back temporary wage increase amid new lockdown
3:36
Global corporate taxes face 'revolution' after U.S. shift
5:59
BlackRock scores record ETF launch with carbon transition fund
7:02
The world's wealthiest countries are getting vaccinated 25 times faster
Nike settles suit over Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan shoes’ that had human blood
Apr 9
Trudeau likely just getting started in bid to ease housing fever
Trudeau likely just getting started in bid to ease housing fever
Almost as soon as it was announced, the Canadian government’s first attempt to rein in the country’s pandemic housing boom was dismissed as not enough.
19h ago
The Week Ahead: BoC outlook survey; Canadian home sales data
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Apr 83:07
Stocks notch longest weekly rally since October
Stocks climbed to another record as investors shrugged off concern over inflation and focused on prospects for an economic rebound. Treasuries fell, while the dollar advanced.
-
-
Apr 9
Canada's recovery kicks into higher gear, adds 303,000 jobs
Canada's recovery kicks into higher gear, adds 303,000 jobs
Canada’s jobs market blew past expectations for a second straight month, as the nation continues its strong pace of recovery.
Apr 5
Canada's 40 Under 40
BNN Bloomberg is proud to announce the 2021 recipients of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 award, a celebration of the top up-and-coming leaders in the country.
19h ago4:26
Cannabis Canada Weekly: Canopy Growth's $435M deal on Supreme Cannabis shows interest in premium pot
Canopy Growth Corp.'s acquisition of Supreme Cannabis Co. for $435 million on Thursday highlighted how valuable premium cannabis can still be in the Canadian recreational space. Sales in the segment are now booming following a rough-and-tumble period that saw more producers flock to the low-end of the market.
Apr 9
Ottawa mulls exempting more workers from Canada-U.S. border shutdown: Garneau
Ottawa is looking at expanding the categories of essential workers allowed to travel across the Canada-U-S border.
Apr 8
53% of Canadians on the brink of insolvency: MNP survey4:05
53% of Canadians on the brink of insolvency: MNP survey
53 per cent of respondents to an MNP survey said they are $200 or less away from not being able to meet all of their monthly bills and debt obligations, marking a five-year high for the agency's consumer debt indexand a 10-point jump from a December survey.
Apr 8
'Wrenching adjustment' awaits feds if debt is unchecked: C.D. Howe
'Wrenching adjustment' awaits feds if debt is unchecked: C.D. Howe
The C.D. Howe Institute is outlining its wishlist for the upcoming federal budget, calling on the Liberal government to keep a close eye on ballooning debt levels and to institute a slate of policy changes to help the domestic economy navigate a post-pandemic world in April 19's federal budget.
Apr 95:20
Biden boosts health, education in US$1.52T budget ask
President Joe Biden proposed major boosts in funding to combat inequality, disease and climate change as part of a US$1.52 trillion budget request for 2022, part of his wider push to redefine the role of government in American lives.
22h ago6:28
Home Economics: Number of Canadians nearing insolvency reaches 5-year high
A survey conducted by MNP suggests that 53 per cent of Canadian respondents are only $200 or less away from being unable to pay their bills and meet their debt obligations.
Apr 8
Housing policy must cool market imbalance: RBC CEO
Housing policy must cool market imbalance: RBC CEO
Amid a scorching real estate market, the head of the Royal Bank of Canada warned that the country needs short-term policy changes to cool the stark supply and demand mismatch.
23h ago6:12
Pfizer, BioNTech seek to expand COVID vaccine use to young teens
Pfizer Inc. and its partner BioNTech SE said they would ask regulators in the U.S. and elsewhere to allow use of their COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents ages 12 to 15.
21h ago4:48
Ontario retailers adjust to new rules, non-essential goods off-limits to shoppers
Retailers in Ontario are adjusting to new lockdown restrictions with stores like grocers, discount and big box chains roping off non-essential items from underwear to calculators.
Apr 7
Canada should prepare housing fixes but not act yet: BMO CEO
Canada should prepare housing fixes but not act yet: BMO CEO
Bank of Montreal Chief Executive Officer Darryl White said Canada’s policy makers should work on preparing measures that could rein in the country’s surging home prices, but hold off on implementing solutions for at least a few weeks.
Apr 94:28
Pacific gold mine to restart as Barrick agrees to minority stake
Operations at the Porgera gold mine are set to resume later this year after Barrick Gold Corp. and Papua New Guinea reached an agreement that will see the miner take a minority stake in the operation.
Apr 96:01
Economy’s real-time indicators signal even stronger U.S. rebound
Recent reports show the U.S. economy is on a solid recovery path, but real-time indicators suggest the magnitude of the consumer-led rebound could be even more dramatic.
Apr 93:36
Clarida says Fed awaits ‘hard numbers’ on jobs, prices for move
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said policy makers will await evidence on whether they’re reaching their goals on price stability and employment before adjusting monetary policy.
Apr 7
JPMorgan's Dimon says 'this boom could easily run into 2023'
JPMorgan’s Dimon says ‘this boom could easily run into 2023’
Jamie Dimon said he’s optimistic the pandemic will end with a U.S. economic rebound that could last at least two years.
Apr 5
Toronto home sales double in March, average price hits $1.1M
Toronto home sales double in March, average price hits $1.1M
Canada's largest housing market logged another month of record sales and price gains in March. The head of the local real estate board is warning of potential unintended consequences as Bay Street pundits make the case for policy intervention.
Apr 98:53
Levi surges to highest since IPO on optimistic sales outlook
Levi Strauss & Co. shares reached their highest ever since going public after the denim maker projected a sales boost in the first half of the year. The company joins a group of retailers that expect shoppers to spend more freely as 2021 progresses.
Apr 91:33
Sony's obsession with blockbusters is stirring unrest within PlayStation empire
A small team had big ambitions for a Last of Us remake, but Sony handed the work to star studio Naughty Dog.
Apr 9
LinkedIn faces Italian probe following user data scraping
Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn faces a probe by the Italian privacy watchdog following a leak of personal data, including names and phone numbers of users.
Apr 82:46
Amazon clinches win over union as counting continues
Amazon.com Inc. clinched a victory in a historic election to determine whether workers at its warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, will become the first in the U.S. to join a retail union.