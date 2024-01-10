(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s state-owned oil driller YPF SA is tapping global debt markets for new bonds to help finance a buyback of existing debt from investors, according to people familiar with the matter.

The seven-year senior bonds, secured by export revenue, are expected to price Wednesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about the deal. The company is planning to sell as much as $1 billion of the securities, according to Moody’s Investors Service, which affirmed YPF’s high-yield credit rating on Wednesday.

Initial pricing discussions suggest the notes will have a yield in the low 10% range, the people familiar with the matter said. The energy giant will start paying back principal on the debt starting in July 2026, the people added, making the weighted average life of the bond about 4.75 years.

The offering comes as YPF aims to repurchase as much as $346 million outstanding on dollar bonds due in April. The company said it would pay cash for the bonds and is dangling a premium for investors who tender before an early deadline on Jan. 19.

For some investors, however, the question is whether the yield of the new bonds will be high enough to compensate for the risks as President Javier Milei attempts to turn some of his economic campaign promises into reality.

“It’s hard to take a look at this ahead of Milei’s battle that looms with congress,” said Omotunde Lawal, head of EM corporate debt at Baring Investment Services in London.

Milei has said that he’d want to privatize state-run companies, pointing to YPF during his campaign as an eventual target. While the president can seek to privatize companies by decree, he’d still likely need to muster support in congress, where his party is a minority.

To S&P Global Ratings analysts Diego Ocampo and Amalia Bulacios, focus for now remains on YPF’s strategy to manage its liabilities.

“We view this transaction as opportunistic,” they wrote in a statement this week, referring to the company’s buyback plan. “YPF’s liquidity profile remains healthy with sizable cash reserves, ample access to domestic markets, and manageable short-term debt maturities.”

As of the end of September, the company had cash reserves of roughly $1.3 billion, according to S&P. The analysts affirmed YPF’s credit rating at CCC-, deep into junk territory, with a negative outlook. Fitch Ratings assign YPF a CCC- score, three notches above default, while Moody’s grades the company at Caa3.

Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Santander are managing the deal.

(Updates with sale amount in second paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.