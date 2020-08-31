(Bloomberg) -- Argentina received “massive“ bondholder support to restructure its overseas debt, restructuring 99% of its debt held under international law and paving the way for the nation to emerge from the ninth default in its history.

The deal had a huge acceptance rate, allowing for the country to tackle other imbalances, said Economy Minister Martin Guzman in an announcement in Buenos Aires.

The country’s debt was restructured after four months of intense negotiations with bondholders that culminated in a deal valued at an average 55 cents on the dollar. Argentina pushed back due dates for its bonds and chopped the interest rates, giving South America’s second-largest economy a better chance of recovery as it enters its third straight year of contraction.

