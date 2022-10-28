(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s Economy Minister Sergio Massa announced Friday that the government reached an agreement with the group of nations known as the Paris Club over its $2 billion of outstanding debt.

In a televised event with business leaders, Massa said the deal paves the way for Argentine firms to access credit from European institutions.

“Today we’ve successfully finished a deal with the Paris Club, to normalize relations between our country and its companies with European countries,” he said at an event to promote local loans for companies that produce capital goods.

Under the new terms, Argentina reduced its interest rate and will repay the Paris Club in 13 semi-annual installments starting in December and through September 2028, according to an Economy Ministry statement distributed later on Friday. As part of the deal, the country will have to make average payments of $170 million, including capital and interest. The government will pay a step-up interest rate starting at 3.9% for the first three payments, to an average 4.5%.

Argentina’s negotiations with the Paris Club on over $2 billion of outstanding debt had dragged on for years as the country held parallel negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a new program. The country reached a deal with the IMF earlier this year, but changes at the helm of the Economy Ministry in July pushed out talks further.

The Paris Club also sent a statement confirming the agreement.

Massa was previously expected to travel in October, but a technical mission consisting of senior government officials Leonardo Madcur and Marco Lavagna traveled to Paris to work out the details of the meeting.

