(Bloomberg) -- Argentina aims to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund over a new financing program by the end of March, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The government, which sealed an initial $65 billion debt agreement with its private creditors on Tuesday, will look to begin formal negotiations with the Fund after Sept. 4, which is the date in which the deal with bondholders will settle, the person said, asking not to be named because the talks are private.

The country’s goal is to have a new program before the end of the first quarter of 2021, so that it has enough time to renegotiate in May $2 billion in payments owed to the Paris Club, an informal grouping of 22 country lenders, according to the person.

With the private debt renegotiation almost complete, President Alberto Fernandez is turning his attention toward the IMF as the country looks to reschedule over $44 billion in payments with its senior creditor and replace the stand-by credit line signed by the previous administration in 2018. Argentina may formally request to start the talks as early as this month, the person said. Still, government officials have publicly said they will take their time.

“There is no rush to start negotiations with the IMF,” said Argentina’s cabinet chief Santiago Cafiero in an interview with local TV Publica station on Wednesday. The Fund “has been frank in its understanding of the limits of Argentina’s socioeconomic limits, we hope that will continue.”

A spokesman from the Economy Ministry declined to comment. The IMF stands ready to support Argentina, including engaging with the authorities on a new program when they desire it, but at this stage no request has been made, a spokesman for the Fund said.

READ MORE: With Debt Deal Done, Argentina Must Answer: What’s the Plan?

One of the principles of the Paris Club is that it only considers negotiating its loans with countries that have a current facility with the Washington organization, according to its website. Argentina was supposed to make the $2 billion capital and interest payment in May, but requested to postpone it by a year.

The country’s principal repayments to the Fund don’t begin until the third quarter of 2021. It remains to be seen if Argentina will seek to roll over its existing debt into a new version of the same stand-by deal or into a longer-term program that requires more reforms, called an extended fund facility.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.